Health department announces 8 more positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico

Justine Lopez
Created: March 22, 2020 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The state health department announced 8 additional positive cases for COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 65.
The latest confirmed cases include:
Click here to view the positive cases by county.
The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
