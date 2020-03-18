Help New Mexico seniors through the COVID-19 crisis

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 18, 2020 06:54 PM
Created: March 18, 2020 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state is working to get groceries into the homes of senior citizens, especial those who are at high-risk of catching COVID-19.
But the state needs the public's help-- in the form of volunteers and donations.
"What we're experiencing right now - is that those seniors that normally wouldn't use our senior centers to get a meal - they're now coming in," said Dolores Gonzales, who is with the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department.
People can email altsd-volunteers@state.nm.us if they want to volunteer. They should write "ready to help" in the subject line. Officials also ask prospective volunteers to include their city, and phone number.
