Hotels, motels expecting to take a hit amid new COVID-19 restrictions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Travel restrictions, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, are affecting tourism across the country, including New Mexico.

"New Mexico has a double whammy, especially in southeast part," said Imesh Vaiya, CEO of Premiere Hospitality. "They're so dependant on energy and of course that's taken a turn for the negative, so we are basically seeing very, very low demand for our services at the moment."