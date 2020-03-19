Hotels, motels expecting to take a hit amid new COVID-19 restrictions | KOB 4
Hotels, motels expecting to take a hit amid new COVID-19 restrictions

Joy Wang
Updated: March 19, 2020 06:27 PM
Created: March 19, 2020 04:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Travel restrictions, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, are affecting tourism across the country, including New Mexico.

"New Mexico has a double whammy, especially in southeast part," said Imesh Vaiya, CEO of Premiere Hospitality. "They're so dependant on energy and of course that's taken a turn for the negative, so we are basically seeing very, very low demand for our services at the moment."

Vaiya said hotels and motels will start to feel the pain.

"Occupancy drives everything at a hotel," he said. "If we don't have the guests staying at the property, obviously, the housekeepers aren't going to have as many hours as they would normally have to sustain their own income."

Under a new order from the governor, hotels and motels cannot exceed 50 percent capacity.


