Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days

Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 16, 2020 04:18 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Leaders announced Monday Isleta Resort and Casino, Palace West Casino, Isleta Hotel, and Isleta Fun Connection will close for 14 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The closures will begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. Closures will be reassessed after the 14 days. 

Advertisement

According to a spokesperson for the casino, employees will be paid and receive benefits during the closure. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
Advertisement


Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days
Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
Santuario de Chimayo, Tome Hill pilgrimages postponed
Santuario de Chimayo, Tome Hill pilgrimages postponed
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)