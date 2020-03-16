Isleta Resort & Casino to close for 14 days

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Leaders announced Monday Isleta Resort and Casino, Palace West Casino, Isleta Hotel, and Isleta Fun Connection will close for 14 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The closures will begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. Closures will be reassessed after the 14 days.
According to a spokesperson for the casino, employees will be paid and receive benefits during the closure.
