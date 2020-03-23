Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19

Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Created: March 23, 2020 12:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Kirtland Air Force Base announced Monday that three adults tested positive for COVID-19.  

The three people include two military members and one spouse who traveled out of state. 

Advertisement

According to base officials, the three adults are in self-isolation. 

No additional base restriction have been put in place due to the positive test results. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
Artists sew face masks for health care workers
Artists sew face masks for health care workers
Officials urge public to fill out census online amid COVID-19 outbreak
Officials urge public to fill out census online amid COVID-19 outbreak
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19
Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19
Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park
Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park
Health department announces 8 more positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico
Health department announces 8 more positive COVID-19 cases in New Mexico