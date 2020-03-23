Kirtland AFB announces 3 positive cases of COVID-19

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Kirtland Air Force Base announced Monday that three adults tested positive for COVID-19.
The three people include two military members and one spouse who traveled out of state.
According to base officials, the three adults are in self-isolation.
No additional base restriction have been put in place due to the positive test results.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
