KOB 4 asks the governor's office your coronavirus-related questions

Joy Wang
Created: March 19, 2020 09:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A lot of New Mexicans have questions about the governor orders amide the COVID-19 outbreak.
KOB 4 asked viewers for their questions on Facebook. Joy Wang took those questions to the governor's office.
Are call centers allowed to operate?
Call centers were not ordered to close, according to the governor's press secretary, Nora Sackett. She said business that were not ordered to close have been asked to limit their operations to the greatest extent possible, and minimize person-to-person contact.
What should people do if they feel their workplace is violating the governor's orders?
"They should call their local non-emergency line, and they will relay that to the proper authorities," Sackett said. "The state is going to be taking this very seriously."
The order requires spas to shut down. However, that does not include hair salons or barbershops.
Each public health order has an expiration date. However, the state is monitoring the situation to determine whether the order needs to be extended or reduced.
"The more that we follow these directions from the Department of Health, the more that we have a handle on the spread of the virus, the sooner things will be able to go back to normal," Sackett said.
Will pharmacies close?
Sackett said they don't anticipate a medical shortage at this time. However, Sackett said the state recommends for people to use a pharmacy drive-thru if possible.
