KOB 4 asks the governor's office your coronavirus-related questions

What should people do if they feel their workplace is violating the governor's orders?

"They should call their local non-emergency line, and they will relay that to the proper authorities," Sackett said. "The state is going to be taking this very seriously."

The order requires spas to shut down. However, that does not include hair salons or barbershops.

Each public health order has an expiration date. However, the state is monitoring the situation to determine whether the order needs to be extended or reduced.

"The more that we follow these directions from the Department of Health, the more that we have a handle on the spread of the virus, the sooner things will be able to go back to normal," Sackett said.

Will pharmacies close?

Sackett said they don't anticipate a medical shortage at this time. However, Sackett said the state recommends for people to use a pharmacy drive-thru if possible.