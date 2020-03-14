Mayor Keller announces precautionary measures to protect people from COVID-19

The mayor also said he is in touch with the Conference of Mayors leadership team where he is able to discuss with city leaders across the country what they are doing and exchange ideas with each other.

The Mayor also addressed the Albuquerque economy after several events were canceled and postponed.

"The repercussions of this, we're gonna be feeling for at least a year, if not two years out. That even has to do with things like city budgets, all the extras and so forth. We'll see how bad it gets," said Keller.

However, he said the city usually holds 12% in reserves, which is about $100 million that should hold up for the next three weeks.

With the 25% in reserves for the state's general fund, he believes the city is covered for the short term too.

Mayor Keller said tax revenue will likely decrease, but within the next several years he expects things to balance out.

Since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency, Keller said the city can tap into emergency funds.

He also said the city is also working on applying for reimbursement from federal and state emergency funding.

City officials mentioned which city facilities were closed or still open until April 15th: