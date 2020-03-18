Mayor Keller declares public health emergency in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Mayor Keller declares public health emergency in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 18, 2020 11:17 AM
Created: March 18, 2020 11:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller has officially declared a local public health emergency in Albuquerque due to COVID-19. This action allows the city to direct resources to response and recovery and tap into state and federal funding. 

“We are continuing to take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help the most vulnerable folks in our community,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Like many mayors across the nation, declaring this public health emergency declaration gives us the tools to allocate resources to immediate needs and tap into additional funds for recovery and response.”

The declaration does not:

  • limit the sale or transfer of firearms
  • prohibit the sale of liquor
  • close streets
  • declare a curfew


