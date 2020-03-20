Mayor Keller increases police presence during COVID-19 outbreak

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the coronavirus spreads in New Mexico, Albuquerque's mayor said public safety remains a top priority.
Mayor Tim Keller wants the public to know that the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are working through the crisis.
Keller said he is increase police presence across the city. Officers will be doing their briefings outside. Substations are open, but the mayor is urging anyone with non-emergency issues to consider reporting them online.
While APD and AFR are protecting the city, they are also taking precautions to protect their own.
"We will send them for a test, and if they do test positive, we quarantine them," said APD chief Michael Geier.
As of Friday, Mayor Tim Keller said there were no plans to put more restriction in place.
