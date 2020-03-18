Medical practices turn to telemedicine to treat patients during COVID-19 pandemic

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Hundreds of health practices across the state are beginning to use telemedicine services in an effort to flatten the coronavirus curve.
Dr. Richard Wachs is a board certified allergy, immunology, and pediatric provider.
"I think the current health situation makes it an excellent way to continue healthcare access for patients," Dr. Wachs said.
Dr. Wachs said this new method of doctor-to-patient communication is an effective way to see many patients.
"When we put telehealth into play, it opens up the availability for patients to be seen. Telehealth visits can be a quick as 10 minutes and I can see far more patients, get them taken care of, get their prescriptions sent in and increase care to sick visits and follow-up visits," he said.
While this new approach may take some getting used to, Dr. Wachs said it provides a lot of ways to treat and diagnose patients.
"Some situations where a physical can be done, and then we can come up with a plan and prescribe medications and do most of what we can do at a visit, but over the phone or video link," he said.
The specifics for additional coverage to Medicare participants are still being deliberated.
