Medical practices turn to telemedicine to treat patients during COVID-19 pandemic

"When we put telehealth into play, it opens up the availability for patients to be seen. Telehealth visits can be a quick as 10 minutes and I can see far more patients, get them taken care of, get their prescriptions sent in and increase care to sick visits and follow-up visits," he said.

While this new approach may take some getting used to, Dr. Wachs said it provides a lot of ways to treat and diagnose patients.

"Some situations where a physical can be done, and then we can come up with a plan and prescribe medications and do most of what we can do at a visit, but over the phone or video link," he said.

The specifics for additional coverage to Medicare participants are still being deliberated.




