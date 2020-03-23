Navajo Nation officials issue stay-at-home order

First responders have been mobilized to deliver food and care packages to the elderly and high-risk citizens in the affected areas. Officials say those packages are being wiped down and sanitized before they're given out.

"I understand we have the state of New Mexico, has allocated PPE, in terms of masks, to the Navajo Nation. We appreciate state of New Mexico stepping up,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a telephone news conference Monday afternoon.

The Nation approved $4 million in funding for more medical supplies. An order was sent out Monday morning, but Nez says Tribes are still waiting on federal funding that was part of the first congressional package to fight this virus.

"All Tribal nations, and that $8.3 billion put aside, to this day, I have yet to see any of that $40 million earmarked for Tribes come to the Navajo Nation,” Nez said.

Officials said people need to understand that for the foreseeable future, the way of life is going to change and recognize the importance of staying home and not gathering in large crowds.