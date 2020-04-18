Navajo Nation orders residents to wear masks | KOB 4
Navajo Nation orders residents to wear masks

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 18, 2020 11:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Depatment of Health is requiring everyone in the Navajo Nation to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Even before the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended using masks in public, we were encouraging our Navajo people to wear masks and gloves and now we're putting it in writing. Some may not like it, but with the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing, we have to be proactive in addressing the pandemic. We will continue to consider even more aggressive requirements to help bring the numbers down. Some individuals think we're using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation and I'm going to do everything I can to help save lives. We are on a mission to flatten the curve," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation is taking other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 including curfews.

The Navajo Nation's 57-hour weekend curfew is in effect until Monday, April 20 at 5:00 a.m.


