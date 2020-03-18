New Mexico confirms five more positive cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
New Mexico confirms five more positive cases of COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 18, 2020 01:29 PM
Created: March 18, 2020 07:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five more people have received a positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).

500 more tests will be processed Wednesday. The New Mexico Department of Health reports more than 1,000 people have been tested for coronavirus. 

Dr. Chad Smelser, NMDOH deputy epidemiologist, said one of the cases in Bernalillo County had no known exposure, which means COVID-19 is now being investigated as potentially community spread. 

The latest cases include: 

  • a Bernalillo County woman in her 80s
  • a Bernalillo County woman in her 40s 
  • a Santa Fe County woman in her 30s 
  • a Sandoval County woman in her teens
  • a Sandoval County woman in her 50s 

Including the cases above, New Mexico now has a total of 28 positive tests for COVID-19. 

There have been positive cases in the following counties: 

  • Bernalillo County: 16
  • Sandoval County: 4
  • Santa Fe County: 5
  • Socorro County: 2
  • Taos County: 1

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 


