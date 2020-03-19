New Mexico educators find creative ways to connect with students during school shutdown

Lac Cruces teacher Robbi Berry said she makes time to do video meetings using Zoom twice a week.

“I work really hard to form my relationships with my kiddos and they know that I truly love them and they are my kids. And I tell my kids once a Berry Buncher, always a Berry Buncher—even when they graduate 5th grade and move on,” Berry said.

For the students without internet access at home, a simple phone call makes all the difference.

“And he kind of started tapping my shoulder and he said ‘Mom is that Ms. Cordova?’ and I said ‘Do you want to talk to her?’ and his face lit up and he was so excited,” said parent Lacy Rivera.

Despite the distance, New Mexicans are reaching out to remind each other we’re still connected.

"And it's not something we need to be afraid of. It's just something that we need to be--do our best to take care of ourselves and each other, Rivera said.