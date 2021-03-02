New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 247 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 247 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2021 04:10 PM
Created: March 02, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.
  • A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,740.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 247 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 185,542 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 100 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 16 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 18 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 12 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 199 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

As of Tuesday, there are 148,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


