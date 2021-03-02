New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 247 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,740.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 247 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 185,542 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 100 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 18 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The state reports that 199 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
As of Tuesday, there are 148,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.