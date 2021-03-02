New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 247 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

100 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The state reports that 199 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

As of Tuesday, there are 148,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.