New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 221 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 519.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 221 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,727 cases.