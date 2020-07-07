New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 221 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 519.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 221 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,727 cases.
The latest cases include:
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.4% positivity result of the 5,002 tests analyzed in Tuesday report from the state.
The state reports that 133 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,986 have recovered.
