New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 221 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 221 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 07, 2020 03:54 PM
Created: July 07, 2020 03:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 519.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 221 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,727 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 88 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 24 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 12 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 34 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.4% positivity result of the 5,002 tests analyzed in Tuesday report from the state.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 133 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,986 have recovered.


