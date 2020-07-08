New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 08, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 03:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported eight additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 527.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 290 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,017 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 6.5% positivity result of the 4,445 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 6,051 have recovered.
Today's update marks New Mexico's second-highest daily new case count yet. COVID-19 continues to spread statewide.— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) July 8, 2020
This is untenable.
This virus is real. It is deadly. We cannot afford to become complacent. Your actions can make a difference.
I beg you to take it seriously.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company