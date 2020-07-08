New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 08, 2020 04:17 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 03:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported eight additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 527.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 290 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,017 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 99 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 14 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Curry County
  • 53 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 23 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 16 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 18 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 6.5% positivity result of the 4,445 tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 6,051 have recovered.


