New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 527.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 290 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 14,017 cases.