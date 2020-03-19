New Mexico's COVID-19 health hotline receiving about 500 calls a day

Callers also want to know if it's safe to travel.

"Basically, the governor has said if you've traveled out of state, she would like you to self-quarantine for 14 days," Kakaos said. "It's highly recommended."

State officials said people who have a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the COVID-19 health hotline 1-855-600-3453.

Operators are standing by 24-hours a day.

They recommend that callers have a pen and paper ready to write down any number just in case they need to be transferred, and accidentally get disconnected.

The hotline is receiving about 500 calls a day, and wait times are typically around six to eight minutes, according to Kakaos.

The state is also hiring more employees and taking on volunteers to reduce wait times.