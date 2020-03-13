3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 14, 2020 03:24 PM
Created: March 13, 2020 12:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Thirteen people have received a presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). The newest data was announced at the governor's press conference Friday morning.
The latest cases include A Sandoval County woman in her 60s, a Sandoval County man in his 60s, and a Bernalillo County woman in her 50s.
The other cases include:
The New Mexico Department of Health reports hundreds of people have been tested for coronavirus.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
What does presumptive positive mean?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company