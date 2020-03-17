NM dentists asked to scale back services to prevent spread of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Dental Association is urging local dentists to suspend non-essential dental care for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Obviously, this whole thing has been evolving rapidly and changing and as we're getting more information and seeing how the pandemic is developing here in New Mexico," said Dr. Tom Schripsema, executive director of the New Mexico Dental Association. "We decided it would be best to recommend dental offices start limiting their care to urgent and emergency kinds of procedures."