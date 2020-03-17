NM dentists asked to scale back services to prevent spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
NM dentists asked to scale back services to prevent spread of COVID-19

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 17, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Dental Association is urging local dentists to suspend non-essential dental care for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Obviously, this whole thing has been evolving rapidly and changing and as we're getting more information and seeing how the pandemic is developing here in New Mexico," said Dr. Tom Schripsema, executive director of the New Mexico Dental Association. "We decided it would be best to recommend dental offices start limiting their care to urgent and emergency kinds of procedures."

On top of scaling backing services, the association wants dentists to establish new protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, such as preventing patient-to-patient contact.

The dental association also wants to make sure there's enough personal protection equipment to use during the outbreak.

The fourth and final recommendation: Work with other offices to ensure that vital dental services are available.

The dental association also looking into what kind of assistance, if any, the offices might need from the federal government. Many offices are small businesses, which will lose money if they have to turn away patients.


