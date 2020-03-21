NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19

NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 21, 2020 02:55 PM
Created: March 21, 2020 02:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The state health department announced Saturday that 14 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 57.

The latest cases include:

Advertisement
  • A Bernalillo County female in her 70s
  • A Bernalillo County female in her 60s
  • Two Bernalillo County males in their 40s
  • Two Bernalillo County males in their 30s
  • A Bernalillo County female in her 30s
  • A Bernalillo County female in her 20s
  • A male infant in Bernalillo County
  • A Doña Ana County female in her 20s
  • A Lea County male in his 70s
  • A Sandoval County female in her 40s
  • A Santa Fe County male in his 50s
  • A Taos County female in her 50s

Click here to view the positive cases by county.

The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.  

If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Eight more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19
Diabetics told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
Diabetics told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
APD asks for public's help finding missing children
APD asks for public's help finding missing children
Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Kenny Rogers poses with his star on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as
Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19
Navajo Nation confirms 14 positive cases of COVID-19
Advertisement


NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19
NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19
State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School
State health department investigates COVID-19 case at Del Norte High School
New Mexico encourages mail-in balloting amid virus concerns
New Mexico encourages mail-in balloting amid virus concerns
Low-level offenders could be released from Sandoval Co. jail to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
Low-level offenders could be released from Sandoval Co. jail to prevent COVID-19 outbreak
APD asks for public's help finding missing children
APD asks for public's help finding missing children