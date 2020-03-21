NMDOH announces 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 21, 2020 02:55 PM
Created: March 21, 2020 02:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The state health department announced Saturday that 14 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 57.
The latest cases include:
The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but are yet to be tested or confirmed positive.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
