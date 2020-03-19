One-woman parade brings joy to those stuck at home in Belen | KOB 4
One-woman parade brings joy to those stuck at home in Belen

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 19, 2020 10:42 PM
Created: March 19, 2020 08:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman in Belen is trying to make people smile during the COVID-19 crisis.

Gloria Hill, 68, and her 74-year-old husband, Bud, are the stars of their very own parade.

Bud drives their truck while Gloria sits in the back and waves to people in their community.

"Laughing is one of my favorite things to do," Gloria said.

Gloria hopes she can help people find humor and strength in life at a time when so much is unknown.

"We are Sunrise Bluff strong," she said.


