Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads | KOB 4
Over 10,000 New Mexico residents file for unemployment as COVID-19 spreads

The Associated Press
Updated: March 20, 2020 06:08 PM
Created: March 20, 2020 05:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than 10,000 residents of New Mexico have filed for unemployment benefits in less than a week, potentially doubling the number of recipients amid economic upheaval linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of infections statewide increased Friday to at least 43 with positive tests in the Gallup and Las Cruces areas. 

New Mexicans will have extra time to file and pay their taxes as the state looks to ease the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has put limits on public gatherings as restaurants have moved to pick-up or delivery service only and casinos have closed.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

