Patron of Defined Fitness tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Updated: March 15, 2020 02:00 PM
Created: March 15, 2020 01:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A patron of the Defined Fitness Bosque gym tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to members.

The letter states that that Defined Fitness was informed the patron tested positive after traveling to another state.

People who may have been in contact with infected patron or at risk of transmission have been contacted by the New Mexico Department of health, the letter says.

Defined Fitness said the gym was sanitized, and will remain open.

Read the full letter to members of Defined Fitness


