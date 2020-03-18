PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19

PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 18, 2020 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- PNM confirmed that one of its employees in Albuquerque tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a spokesperson for PNM, individuals who were in contact with infected employee were notified and asked to quarantine at home. 

As of Wednesday, 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico. 

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453).


