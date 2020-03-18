PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- PNM confirmed that one of its employees in Albuquerque tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a spokesperson for PNM, individuals who were in contact with infected employee were notified and asked to quarantine at home.
As of Wednesday, 28 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453).
