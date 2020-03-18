Policy group says Albuquerque city councilors may have violated open meeting laws | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Policy group says Albuquerque city councilors may have violated open meeting laws

Ryan Laughlin
Created: March 18, 2020 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Albuquerque city council voted Monday to grant Mayor Keller emergency powers to help curb the COVID-19 outbreak, but a policy group said the city passed the ordinance illegally.

Officials with the Rio Grande Foundation said city councilors may have violated open meeting laws when they passed the legislation. The city limited meeting attendance to city councilors and critical councilor administrative staff in order to follow the governor’s declaration that banned large public gatherings.

Advertisement

“These are the times for which accountability and laws to hold government accountable are the most critical and I'm not saying this was a huge power grab—that's not what I am really getting at here,” said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation. “But we have to be careful and we have to do things under the law as it stands."

The attorney general released new guidelines Tuesday about how to conduct public meetings during this time of social distancing. Those guidelines suggest making meetings available with video streaming. The Monday city council meeting was streamed live online.

KOB 4 reached out to City Council President Pat Davis for comment on the lawsuit, but Davis said he could not comment on pending litigation.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
COVID-19 patient may have been infected by community spread in Bernalillo Co.
COVID-19 patient may have been infected by community spread in Bernalillo Co.
Police pursuit leads officers down I-40
Police pursuit leads officers down I-40
Mayor Keller declares public health emergency in Albuquerque
Mayor Keller declares public health emergency in Albuquerque
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
Advertisement


PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19
PNM worker tests positive for COVID-19
Police pursuit leads officers down I-40
Police pursuit leads officers down I-40
Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
Gov. stresses importance of social distancing while ordering businesses to close
Policy group says Albuquerque city councilors may have violated open meeting laws
Policy group says Albuquerque city councilors may have violated open meeting laws
COVID-19 patient may have been infected by community spread in Bernalillo Co.
COVID-19 patient may have been infected by community spread in Bernalillo Co.