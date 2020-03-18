Policy group says Albuquerque city councilors may have violated open meeting laws

“These are the times for which accountability and laws to hold government accountable are the most critical and I'm not saying this was a huge power grab—that's not what I am really getting at here,” said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation. “But we have to be careful and we have to do things under the law as it stands."

The attorney general released new guidelines Tuesday about how to conduct public meetings during this time of social distancing. Those guidelines suggest making meetings available with video streaming. The Monday city council meeting was streamed live online.