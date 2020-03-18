Presbyterian limits hospital visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic

Christina Rodriguez
March 18, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Presbyterian is revising their hospital visitor policy as the threat of COVID-19 continues. Most visitors will not be allowed in.
"We understand the importance of patients having access to their loved ones while receiving care at our hospitals," a press release stated. "However, we must put safeguards into effect that ensure the safety of our patients and workforce."
Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for the following:
For the limited exceptions above, one visitor per patient will be allowed. Officials say visitors who meet the guidelines may be screened and escorted through the hospital.
The health care provider is encouraging people to connect via phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other online platforms.
