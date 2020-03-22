Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Presbyterian will be relocating their drive-thru COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park beginning Monday, March 23. All traffic should enter the park through one of the following routes:
Balloon Museum Drive will be closed to northbound traffic from Alameda Blvd and drivers should not use San Mateo Blvd north of Alameda Blvd.
People who believe they have coronavirus are also encouraged to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453).
