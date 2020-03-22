Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park | KOB 4
Presbyterian relocates COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 22, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: March 22, 2020 09:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Presbyterian will be relocating their drive-thru COVID-19 screening site to Balloon Fiesta Park beginning Monday, March 23. All traffic should enter the park through one of the following routes:

  • Roy Ave or Tramway to I-25 Frontage Road south; west on Balloon Fiesta Parkway to Balloon Fiesta Park.
  • I-25 to Tramway exit; south on I-25 Frontage Road; west on Balloon Fiesta Parkway to Balloon Fiesta Park.

Balloon Museum Drive will be closed to northbound traffic from Alameda Blvd and drivers should not use San Mateo Blvd north of Alameda Blvd.

People who believe they have coronavirus are also encouraged to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453).


