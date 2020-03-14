Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks

Photo: Courtesy Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican
KOB Web Staff
Created: March 14, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Pueblo of Pojoaque will close its casinos for two weeks, starting Monday at 4 a.m.
The governor of the Pueblo of Pojoaque said it is closing Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, Cities of Gold Casino and Jake’s Casino out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing as the coronavirus spreads.
“Our highest priority has always been the health and safety of our team members, our guests and our community” said Joseph M. Talachy, Governor, Pueblo of Pojoaque.
While the casinos will be closes, the pueblo plans on keeping its hotels open.
The pueblo also said it would pay its employees during the closure.
