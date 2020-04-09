Rep. Ben Ray Lujan discusses stimulus checks, federal response to COVID-19

Chris Ramirez
April 09, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Congress and Pres. Trump passed trillions of dollars in federal relief aid amid the COVID-19 crisis, but many New Mexicans haven't seen a penny.
KOB 4's Chris Ramirez spoke with Rep. Ben Ray Lujan about the federal response.
Chris: A lot of New Mexicans have been asking us how soon those stimulus checks will be coming in. Will be deposited? What is the answer to that?
Lujan: Well, the answer is it should be as soon as possible. There has been a growing chorus of members of congress, governors and people across America telling the Trump administration we need those checks cut immediately. What we were told is beginning in the next week or so, families would be getting some checks that have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, but this could take up to 20 weeks to get all of those checks out. That's just unacceptable.
Chris: Regarding equipment, PPE, ventilators, respirators, ICU beds, do you feel confident that New Mexico will have the kind of equipment we may need if things continue to spike?
Lujan: Chris, I believe it was recently reported that New Mexico is getting about 75 percent of the equipment that we need. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested an Army hospital here in our state, and while there was an initial response that we will get it, I still have not seen it, so I'm concerned about that still.
Despite the concerns, Pres. Trump believes his administration is responding appropriately.
"The states seem to be very happy," he said. "Most of the critical needs are being more than met."
