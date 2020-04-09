Rep. Ben Ray Lujan discusses stimulus checks, federal response to COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan discusses stimulus checks, federal response to COVID-19

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 09, 2020 06:54 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 05:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Congress and Pres. Trump passed trillions of dollars in federal relief aid amid the COVID-19 crisis, but many New Mexicans haven't seen a penny.

KOB 4's Chris Ramirez spoke with Rep. Ben Ray Lujan about the federal response.

Advertisement

Chris:  A lot of New Mexicans have been asking us how soon those stimulus checks will be coming in. Will be deposited? What is the answer to that?

Lujan: Well, the answer is it should be as soon as possible. There has been a growing chorus of members of congress, governors and people across America telling the Trump administration we need those checks cut immediately.  What we were told is beginning in the next week or so, families would be getting some checks that have direct deposit information on file with the IRS, but this could take up to 20 weeks to get all of those checks out. That's just unacceptable.

Chris: Regarding equipment, PPE, ventilators, respirators, ICU beds, do you feel confident that New Mexico will have the kind of equipment we may need if things continue to spike?

Lujan: Chris, I believe it was recently reported that New Mexico is getting about 75 percent of the equipment that we need.  Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested an Army hospital here in our state, and while there was an initial response that we will get it, I still have not seen it, so I'm concerned about that still.  

Despite the concerns, Pres. Trump believes his administration is responding appropriately.

"The states seem to be very happy," he said. "Most of the critical needs are being more than met."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Navajo Nation president, vice president in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Navajo Nation president, vice president in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Sen. Heinrich warns worst is yet to come for NM in COVID-19 fight
Sen. Heinrich warns worst is yet to come for NM in COVID-19 fight
New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims
New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement


Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Albuquerque Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19
Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19