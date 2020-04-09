Rep. Ben Ray Lujan discusses stimulus checks, federal response to COVID-19

Chris: Regarding equipment, PPE, ventilators, respirators, ICU beds, do you feel confident that New Mexico will have the kind of equipment we may need if things continue to spike?

Lujan: Chris, I believe it was recently reported that New Mexico is getting about 75 percent of the equipment that we need. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested an Army hospital here in our state, and while there was an initial response that we will get it, I still have not seen it, so I'm concerned about that still.

Despite the concerns, Pres. Trump believes his administration is responding appropriately.

"The states seem to be very happy," he said. "Most of the critical needs are being more than met."

