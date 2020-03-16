Rep. Ben Ray Lujan to self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone who has COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 16, 2020 03:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, the U.S. House Assistant Speaker, announced Monday that he will self-quarantine after a brief interaction with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the congressman's office, Lujan is not exhibiting symptoms, and health professionals have advised that the congressman is at a low probability for infection.
Lujan's office stated that the congressman first learned about the individual's diagnosis Sunday afternoon.
Lujan's staff has been instructed to work remotely.
