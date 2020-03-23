San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening

Diana Castillo
Created: March 23, 2020 06:53 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan Regional Medical Center extended their drive-thru COVID-19 assessment area this week after they saw a need from the community. There are currently three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Juan County.
“We know its still a concern for people, so we wanted to do it again this week, one of the other reasons why we wanted to do it is because, we wanted to keep those patients who have those symptoms away from the rest of the patients that we have coming to our emergency department,” said Laura Werbner, a spokesperson for San Juan Regional Medical Center.
People with symptoms like fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, and runny nose are encouraged to get evaluated. After being evaluated, a medical professional will determine whether they will get tested for COVID-19.
SJRMC asks only those with the symptoms listed above visit the site in order to prevent further infection.
“People should only be tested if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and those folks that don't have the symptoms, don't need to be tested, and unless people have serious or emerging symptoms, they should not enter emergency department,” said Dr. Brad Greenberg.
The assessment area began on Monday, March 23 and will open on Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
