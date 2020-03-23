San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening

Diana Castillo
Created: March 23, 2020 06:53 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan Regional Medical Center extended their drive-thru COVID-19 assessment area this week after they saw a need from the community. There are currently three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Juan County.

“We know its still a concern for people, so we wanted to do it again this week, one of the other reasons why we wanted to do it is because, we wanted to keep those patients who have those symptoms away from the rest of the patients that we have coming to our emergency department,” said Laura Werbner, a spokesperson for San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Advertisement

People with symptoms like fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, and runny nose are encouraged to get evaluated. After being evaluated, a medical professional will determine whether they will get tested for COVID-19. 

SJRMC asks only those with the symptoms listed above visit the site in order to prevent further infection. 

“People should only be tested if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and those folks that don't have the symptoms, don't need to be tested, and unless people have serious or emerging symptoms, they should not enter emergency department,” said Dr. Brad Greenberg. 

The assessment area began on Monday, March 23 and will open on Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
New emergency ordinance allows Bernalillo County to issue a curfew, close streets
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
People with diabetes told to be prepared as COVID-19 spreads
Advertisement


Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended
Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Albuquerque man urges people to heed social distancing rules
Albuquerque man urges people to heed social distancing rules
San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening
San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening
Health care workers union ask governor to expand worker protections during pandemic
Health care workers union ask governor to expand worker protections during pandemic