San Juan Regional Medical Center expands COVID-19 drive-thru screening

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan Regional Medical Center extended their drive-thru COVID-19 assessment area this week after they saw a need from the community. There are currently three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Juan County.

“We know its still a concern for people, so we wanted to do it again this week, one of the other reasons why we wanted to do it is because, we wanted to keep those patients who have those symptoms away from the rest of the patients that we have coming to our emergency department,” said Laura Werbner, a spokesperson for San Juan Regional Medical Center.