Sanitization is top priority of local restaurants

Updated: March 20, 2020 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants in New Mexico are relying on take-out and delivery to stay afloat.
Maria Araiza, who manages Chello Grill in northeast Albuquerque, said they are keeping food safe by limiting the number of people inside the restaurant.
They've been told that fewer people in the kitchen means fewer possibilities for the virus to spread.
Azaira said they are also disinfection door handles, the counter and encouraging people to request curbside service instead of going inside.
"We really want to be able to stay open and be part of the community and bring food for people who are still having to work and can't go grocery shopping," Azaira said.
KOB 4 spoke with people working at several other local eateries. They all said sanitization in food prep areas is a major priority.
