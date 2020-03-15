Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel to temporarily close for 30 days

“We see the closure of our facility as simply the right thing to do. Although this temporary closure will have a significant financial impact on us, we understand that we have benefited from both our fellow citizens and team members. Now is the time for us to make responsible and ethical decisions with the best interest of everyone in mind,” said TEI Chairwoman, Melanie Martinez in a press release.

All full-time and part-time employees will continue to receive full-pay and health benefits during the closure. Employees will also be compensated for any lost gratuities.