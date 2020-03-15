Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel to temporarily close for 30 days | KOB 4
Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel to temporarily close for 30 days

Justine Lopez
Created: March 15, 2020 09:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Santa Ana Pueblo and The Tamaya Enterprises Board of Directors announced they will temporarily close Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel beginning Sunday, March 15.

The 30-day closure is part of an effort to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see the closure of our facility as simply the right thing to do. Although this temporary closure will have a significant financial impact on us, we understand that we have benefited from both our fellow citizens and team members. Now is the time for us to make responsible and ethical decisions with the best interest of everyone in mind,” said TEI Chairwoman, Melanie Martinez in a press release.

All full-time and part-time employees will continue to receive full-pay and health benefits during the closure. Employees will also be compensated for any lost gratuities. 


