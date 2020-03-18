Seven more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 19, 2020 01:03 PM
Created: March 18, 2020 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seven more people have received a positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). So far, 35 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
The latest cases include:
There have been positive cases in the following counties:
The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.?
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
If you need help with child care, food, supplies or loss of income due to COVID-19 closures, call (833) 551-0518.
