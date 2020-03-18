Seven more people in New Mexico test positive for COVID-19

4 people in Bernalillo County

1 person in San Miguel County

2 people in Santa Fe County

There have been positive cases in the following counties:

Bernalillo County: 20

Sandoval County: 4

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 7

Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 1

The NMDOH has detected community spread. The agency says it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.?