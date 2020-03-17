Small Business Administration offers emergency loans for businesses affected by coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The future is uncertain for many small businesses and some owners are worried about the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

'"If it's three to four weeks and the business starts to get back to normal, I think a lot of people will be OK economically but if this situation with the virus goes on for a couple of months, there's going to be a lot of problems with some of those marginal businesses,” said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation.