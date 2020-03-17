Small Business Administration offers emergency loans for businesses affected by coronavirus

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The future is uncertain for many small businesses and some owners are worried about the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
'"If it's three to four weeks and the business starts to get back to normal, I think a lot of people will be OK economically but if this situation with the virus goes on for a couple of months, there's going to be a lot of problems with some of those marginal businesses,” said Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation.
Relief efforts are already underway to assist small businesses. The New Mexico district office of the Small Business Administration is working closely with the governor’s office to apply for a declaration of disaster.
"This disaster loan could potentially loan up to $2 million per business in assistance that could help pay for sick debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that they deem they can't pay because of the disasters impact,” said Merico Zanotti with the Small Business Administration.
Businesses that apply will have to prove their business has been impacted by this declaration. If approved, the Disaster Assistance Office in Sacramento, California will deem them eligible for a 3.75% loan, however there is a caveat.
“If they're not eligible for a 7A loan or a 504 loan or a community advantage loan then they can rely on this economic injuries disaster loan,” Zanotti said.
The Small Business Administration Disaster Operations Center received their paperwork Monday from the governor’s office to apply for funding.
