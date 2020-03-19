Small businesses fear being penalized for laying off employees

But what happens when the fund starts to deplete and the claims keep coming in?

"We need some relief for employers with this whole thing, meaning we've got to recognize this is a unique situation that shouldn't come back to the employer because they have no control over this," said Carla Sonntag, President of the New Mexico Business Coalition. "This is not an employment practice issue. It's nothing to do with how employers take care of employees. They have no control over this turnover that maybe occurring right now because of the virus."

Sonntag wants the governor to make sure businesses don't face any sort of tax increase based on unemployment claims.

Secretary McCamley said it's not that easy.

"We want to make sure that as we examine what's going on. We do it in a way that is responsible so that workers can be able to get unemployment. That's what we're really focused on over the next three to four weeks," he said.

But what happens if those employees don't have a job to return to?

"We've had a big downturn in oil and gas so that revenue is off and now we have really crippled our travel industry, our restaurants and that revenue is really going to hurt us because we're losing money all the way around," said Sonntag. "So we need to be thinking about New Mexico's future, and yes, we want everyone healthy to enjoy the future, but we need to have common sense about how we move forward here."

McCamley said at the end of June, his office will make a calculation of the tax rate for every employer, based on the formula.

If they get into July and find out that the effects of the taxes will be really heavy on businesses, he said they'll have six months to see if there are ways to remedy that situation before they go into place in January.