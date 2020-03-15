State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact

As part of the directive, New Mexico state agencies will make adjustments to their operations, including the following actions:

Closing all state museums, state historic sites, state parks and cultural institutions to the public effective Monday morning; state visitors centers were previously closed to the public

Rail Runner operations will be suspended for the duration of the public emergency

In government offices that provide direct service (for example, MVD), limiting staff and moving to an alternative or remote model of service; all other state government buildings and leased state offices are closed to the public

Completing the transition of all employees who are able to work remotely to a remote work model

The governor encouraged local governments to take similar actions. The City of Albuquerque announced plans Sunday to maximize social distancing among employees.