State agencies ordered to adjust operations to avoid face-to-face contact

Updated: March 15, 2020 02:31 PM
Created: March 15, 2020 02:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered state agencies to accelerate remote-work options for employees who can work from home.
“We’re asking every state employee to continue serving the public. Some can do that best by coming to the office and delivering indispensable services – and some can do that best by working from home and protecting the public health,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are emphasizing social distancing with minimal disruption to services – and that’s what we recommend for all."
As part of the directive, New Mexico state agencies will make adjustments to their operations, including the following actions:
The governor encouraged local governments to take similar actions. The City of Albuquerque announced plans Sunday to maximize social distancing among employees.
