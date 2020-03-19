Students told to move out of UNM housing to limit COVID-19 spread | KOB 4
Students told to move out of UNM housing to limit COVID-19 spread

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 19, 2020 10:59 PM
Created: March 19, 2020 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students at UNM will finish their courses online, but many of them will not be allowed to do that from their dorm room.

The university is asking students, who live on campus, to move out by Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

UNM officials said they could not reasonably assure the safety of students because many of the residence halls are designed around shared community environments. 

Students who want to stay on campus can apply for an exception, and the school will try to place those students in a different dorm.

Other students will get a prorated refund.

Classes are scheduled to be back in session, online, starting April 6. 


