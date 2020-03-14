U.S. Census encourages people to complete census by mail, online amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We are encouraging people to complete the survey by April 1. That’s the official census date but they have until July to complete the survey,” said Brandale Mills, a US Census Bureau Media Specialist. “Now if they don't complete it within the first few months of the survey the invitation having been mailed, then they will kind of get follow up calls and eventually census takers will come to their house to help them complete the survey in person.”

The census includes questions about age, race, ethnicity and the number of individuals who live in each household.