U.S. Census encourages people to complete census by mail, online amid COVID-19 pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

U.S. Census encourages people to complete census by mail, online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Joy Wang
Created: March 14, 2020 09:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Census Bureau has launched a COVID-19 internal task force to monitor and evaluate the virus in order to protect census workers and the public.

Census workers are encouraging people to respond to the census online. People without internet access can also respond to the census with a mail-in option.

Advertisement

“We are encouraging people to complete the survey by April 1. That’s the official census date but they have until July to complete the survey,” said Brandale Mills, a US Census Bureau Media Specialist. “Now if they don't complete it within the first few months of the survey the invitation having been mailed, then they will kind of get follow up calls and eventually census takers will come to their house to help them complete the survey in person.”

The census includes questions about age, race, ethnicity and the number of individuals who live in each household.

To read U.S. Census Bureau’s statement about COVID-19, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks
Pueblo of Pojoaque to close casinos for 2 weeks
APD: At least 4 shot, 1 dead in SE ABQ
APD: At least 4 shot, 1 dead in SE ABQ
Stores trying to keep up with demand in New Mexico
Stores trying to keep up with demand in New Mexico
People utilizing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Albuquerque
People utilizing drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Albuquerque
Advertisement


Mayor Keller announces precautionary measures to protect people from COVID-19
Mayor Keller announces precautionary measures to protect people from COVID-19
3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
3 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
U.S. Census encourages people to complete census by mail, online amid COVID-19 pandemic
U.S. Census encourages people to complete census by mail, online amid COVID-19 pandemic
CNM suspends on-campus courses for 3 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns
undefined
Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation
Coronavirus: State health department orders nursing homes to limit visitation