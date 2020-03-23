Volunteers sew homemade N-95 masks for people working on the front lines of the virus

“Transport companies, transporting patients throughout the city—there's a pediatric clinic we will be delivering there. There's a couple of dentists that have called in,” Sanchez said.

The Facebook page instructs people on what fabrics and elastics to use. People will even help you coordinate materials, supplies, assembly and delivery.

“You have to use the right type of fabric otherwise it’s as effective as a handkerchief. Some people have said that's better than nothing,” Sanchez said. “We don't adopt the better than nothing rule, we want the next best thing in what they are used to using so we want to show them what fabrics to use, what simple patterns to make, how to insert a carbon filter and have a sterile environment while making them and give them to us so we can sterilize them and sterilize the delivery.”