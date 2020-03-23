Volunteers sew homemade N-95 masks for people working on the front lines of the virus | KOB 4
Volunteers sew homemade N-95 masks for people working on the front lines of the virus

Megan Abundis
Created: March 23, 2020 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Many New Mexicans are getting busy around a sewing machine to help make homemade alternatives to the N-95 mask.

Robbie Sanchez with Safe Citizen 360 is part of that initiative.

“We've created a Facebook group and we've had a lot of support, a lot of people volunteering for different things, so we are basically turning that page into an education center for those who want to do it independent of our group,” Sanchez said.

Around the country there is a shortage of masks and personal protective equipment for those who need it most. Hospitals in New Mexico have not started to request homemade masks, but others are.

“Transport companies, transporting patients throughout the city—there's a pediatric clinic we will be delivering there. There's a couple of dentists that have called in,” Sanchez said.

The Facebook page instructs people on what fabrics and elastics to use. People will even help you coordinate materials, supplies, assembly and delivery.

“You have to use the right type of fabric otherwise it’s as effective as a handkerchief. Some people have said that's better than nothing,” Sanchez said. “We don't adopt the better than nothing rule, we want the next best thing in what they are used to using so we want to show them what fabrics to use, what simple patterns to make, how to insert a carbon filter and have a sterile environment while making them and give them to us so we can sterilize them and sterilize the delivery.”


