Workforce Solutions receives surge in calls as more people apply for unemployment

Brittany Costello
Created: March 18, 2020 10:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Many people across the state are feeling the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are being forced to close down. That means jobs are lost, at least temporarily.
The Department of Workforce Solutions said they are already seeing higher call volume for unemployment. Bill McCamley, Secretary of Workforce Solutions, said Monday they received 4,000 calls compared to an average Monday of 2,500.
It could only increase with more businesses being told to close starting Thursday, March 19.
McCamley said people are eligible for unemployment if they were laid off or if their hours were cut. People can make a maximum of $461 per week on unemployment.
Workforce Solutions will also be waiving work search requirements for those impacted by COVID-19.
"Governor Lujan Grisham understands that this is going to hurt a lot of folks and there's going to be some issues that we're going to have to deal with and we are doing everything in our power to make sure that all the tools we have at our disposal, that can help people get through this difficult time, are being used," said McCamley.
Workforce Solutions officials are encouraging people to apply online
Individuals can file and certify every week that way. People who are self-employed do not qualify.
Though McCamley said they are asking the federal government to help provide some disaster unemployment assistance for those people.
With everything changing so quickly they are also planning to reassess things on Friday.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company