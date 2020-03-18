Workforce Solutions receives surge in calls as more people apply for unemployment

Workforce Solutions will also be waiving work search requirements for those impacted by COVID-19.

"Governor Lujan Grisham understands that this is going to hurt a lot of folks and there's going to be some issues that we're going to have to deal with and we are doing everything in our power to make sure that all the tools we have at our disposal, that can help people get through this difficult time, are being used," said McCamley.

Workforce Solutions officials are encouraging people to apply online

Individuals can file and certify every week that way. People who are self-employed do not qualify.

Though McCamley said they are asking the federal government to help provide some disaster unemployment assistance for those people.

With everything changing so quickly they are also planning to reassess things on Friday.