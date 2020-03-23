Workforce Solutions sees surge in unemployment applications, resources for unemployment | KOB 4
Workforce Solutions sees surge in unemployment applications, resources for unemployment

Brittany Costello
Created: March 23, 2020 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The governor’s recently announced stay-at-home order may leave thousands of people temporarily unemployed.

The Department of Workforce Solutions has seen a surge in calls as more people apply for unemployment. Last week, roughly 10,800 people applied compared to the week before last where only 800 applications were received.

The department is asking that people start the unemployment process online. Filling for unemployment may be new to many people, so the Department of Workforce Solutions put together a step-by-step video for people to follow.

People can fill out all the necessary forms online including adding a direct deposit, view frequently asked question and certify weekly.

“There’s a lot of reasons people should go online if they have the resources,” said Bill McCamley, Secretary of the Department of Workforce Solutions. “First off, the website is available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week for people who not only want to apply but want to certify.”

McCamley said they are planning on doubling the number of staff by training an additional 50 people to help answer phones. He hopes to have them in place by Monday.


