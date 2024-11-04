New Mexico House District 16 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Democratic incumbent Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela is facing a challenge from Republican Leland Bohannon in the metro district.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.
NM House – District 16
Votes
Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela (Dem) (I)
430
74%
Leland Bohannon (GOP)
148
26%