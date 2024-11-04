New Mexico House District 23 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Republican incumbent state Rep. Alan Martinez is facing a challenge from Democrat Frank Smith.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.
NM House – District 23
Votes
Alan Martinez (GOP) (I)
1,707
58%
Frank Smith (Dem)
1,257
42%