New Mexico House District 23 | Interactive Election Results 2024

By KOB

Republican incumbent state Rep. Alan Martinez is facing a challenge from Democrat Frank Smith.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.

NM House – District 23
Votes
Alan Martinez (GOP) (I)
1,707
58%
Frank Smith (Dem)
1,257
42%

Precincts Reporting: 31 of 31 | 100%
Last Updated: 2024-11-04 15:12:45
Full Results