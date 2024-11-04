New Mexico House District 31 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Democrat Vicky Estrada-Bustillo and Republican Nicole Chavez are facing off in the district serving part of northeast Albuquerque.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.
NM House – District 31
Votes
Vicky Estrada-Bustillo (Dem)
554
64%
Nicole Chavez (GOP)
314
36%