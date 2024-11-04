New Mexico House District 38 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Tara Jaramillo is facing a challenge from Rebecca Dow in the Las Cruces-area district.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.
NM House – District 38
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State
Votes
Tara Jaramillo (Dem) (I)
1,984
66%
Rebecca Dow (GOP)
1,010
34%