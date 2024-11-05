New Mexico Senate District 12 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Democrat Phillip Ramirez, a political newcomer, is facing Republican Jay Block, a Sandoval County Commissioner, in New Mexico Senate District 12.
Ramirez and Block are facing off to see who will succeed Jerry Ortiz y Pino now that he is retired. Ortiz y Pino held the seat when it represented downtown Albuquerque. Now, it covers Sandoval and Bernalillo counties.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.