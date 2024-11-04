New Mexico Senate District 15 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Republican Craig Degenhardt is taking on Democrat Heather Berghmans, who mounted a successful primary challenge to longtime New Mexico legislator Daniel Ivey-Soto.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.
NM Senate – District 15
Votes
Heather Berghmans (Dem)
1,076
72%
Craig Degenhardt (GOP)
416
28%