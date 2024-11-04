New Mexico Senate District 40 | Interactive Election Results 2024
Republican state Sen. Craig Brandt, the minority whip in the New Mexico Senate, is facing a challenge from Democrat Amina Everett.
NOTE: Any election results visible before 7:00 p.m. Election Day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State.
NM Senate – District 40
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State
Votes
Craig Brandt (GOP) (I)
4,276
63%
Amina Everett (Dem)
2,521
37%